ASEAN 5-point consensus on Myanmar situation

Xinhua
  00:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-26
Xinhua
  00:51 UTC+8, 2021-04-26

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries reached a five-point consensus on Saturday on the situation in Myanmar, calling for “constructive dialogue” among all parties concerned.

According to the chairman’s statement issued after an in-person leaders’ meeting held in Jakarta, ASEAN leaders had a close discussion on the developments in Myanmar and expressed deep concern on the situation in the country.

A five-point consensus attached to the statement said there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.

According to the consensus, constructive dialogue among all parties shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

“A special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN,” it said.

In addition, ASEAN will also provide humanitarian aid through the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

The meeting was participated by leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services and chair of the country’s newly formed State Administration Council Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

Foreign ministers of Laos, Thailand and the Philippines also attended.

Around 4,400 police personnel had been deployed at 51 points across the Indonesian capital to ensure security. Roads around the ASEAN Secretariat were temporarily closed.

ASEAN said in a chair’s statement released at the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on March 2 that it was ready to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
