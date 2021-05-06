News / World

Trump launches his own social media site

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook.
AFP

In this photo illustration, a woman looks at former US President Donald Trump's new social media platform “straight from the desk” displayed on her computer on Wednesday, in Arlington, Virginia.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

The move comes a day before a decision from Facebook’s oversight board on whether to uphold Trump’s indefinite suspension from the platform.

The then-president was barred from a slew of social media platforms following the deadly January 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, said in a tweet that this collection of posts was not the social media platform that Trump has plans to launch: “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” and contains posts from Trump that can be shared and liked.

A source familiar with the matter said the site was built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the new space.

Twitter, which Trump used heavily and where he had 88 million followers, has said its ban on him is permanent, even if he runs for office again. YouTube has said it will restore Trump’s channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

