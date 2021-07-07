Fully vaccinated people won't have to self-isolate from August 16 in UK

People who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a coronavirus case from August 16, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

AFP

People who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a coronavirus case from August 16, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

Javid told British lawmakers in the parliament that the same policy would also apply to anyone under the age of 18 from that date.

The government would give more details later this week on self-isolation rules for international travellers, he added.

"We will have a more proportionate system of test, trace and isolate, and it is absolutely right that those that have been double jabbed, we can take a different approach than the one we take today," he told the BBC earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the end of "bubbles" in schools from July 19.

This system has led to large numbers of pupils being sent home if a single child in the group has a positive test.

Britain has reported another 28,773 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since late January, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,958,868.

The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,268. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

It is the highest daily figure since April 23, when 40 deaths were reported.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed there have been 153,000 deaths registered in Britain where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Britain was the first European country to pass the tragic milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

More than 45.4 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 33.8 million people have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia, the European Union and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.