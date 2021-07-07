﻿
News / World

Fully vaccinated people won't have to self-isolate from August 16 in UK

Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
People who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a coronavirus case from August 16, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.
Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Fully vaccinated people won't have to self-isolate from August 16 in UK
AFP

Shoppers wearing protective face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus walk along Oxford Street in central London on July 5, 2021. 

People who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a coronavirus case from August 16, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

Javid told British lawmakers in the parliament that the same policy would also apply to anyone under the age of 18 from that date.

The government would give more details later this week on self-isolation rules for international travellers, he added.

"We will have a more proportionate system of test, trace and isolate, and it is absolutely right that those that have been double jabbed, we can take a different approach than the one we take today," he told the BBC earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the end of "bubbles" in schools from July 19.

This system has led to large numbers of pupils being sent home if a single child in the group has a positive test.

Britain has reported another 28,773 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since late January, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,958,868.

The country also recorded another 37 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,268. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

It is the highest daily figure since April 23, when 40 deaths were reported.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed there have been 153,000 deaths registered in Britain where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Britain was the first European country to pass the tragic milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

More than 45.4 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 33.8 million people have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia, the European Union and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     