News / World

Man arrested over knife attack on Tokyo train, 10 passengers injured

Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
A man was arrested on Saturday after injuring 10 passengers in a knife attack on a commuter train the previous evening in Tokyo, local media reported Saturday.
Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0

A man was arrested on Saturday after injuring 10 passengers in a knife attack on a commuter train the previous evening in Tokyo, local media reported Saturday.

Yusuke Tsushima, 36, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old female college student with a knife, causing serious injuries to the back and chest. None of the 10 wounded was acquainted with the man.

Tsushima has admitted to the assault, telling the police, "I have been wanting to kill happy-looking women for the past six years. Anyone would have been okay." He also said that he chose to commit a crime on a rapid express Odakyu Electric Railway train because passengers were hard to run away.

According to the police, he stabbed the woman and injured others in No. 7 car. Then, he failed to start a fire with cooking oil in the No. 8 car. As the train made an emergency halt, Tsushima escaped from a door of the No. 9 car.

Tsushima was detained later that night at a convenience store, police said.

In 2015, a man set himself on fire on a shinkansen bullet train, resulting in himself and a female killed as well as 26 other passengers injured. In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injured two others in a knife attack on a bullet train.

The transport ministry has asked all the railway companies to thoroughly check their surveillance activities through security staff and cameras to ensure safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     