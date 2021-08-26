India lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft

India's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday lifted the ban on the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after grounding them for over two years.

The DGCA had banned the operation of Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft over Indian airspace in March 2019, following two fatal accidents involving Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

"This rescission enables operation of Boeing Company model 737-8 and Boeing Company Model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service," reads the order.