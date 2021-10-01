Malaysian regulators approve Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-17

Malaysian regulators on Friday announced the conditional approval for use of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech for those aged 12-17.

Malaysian regulators on Friday announced the conditional approval for use of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for those aged 12-17.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement the country's drug control authority has agreed for the use of the CoronaVac vaccines for the age group.

However, the use of the vaccines is prioritized for those without health problems and comorbidities, pending further study.

Previously the CoronaVac vaccines manufactured by Sinovac Biotech in China and locally filled and finished versions have already been approved by Malaysian regulators and in use in the country's immunization program.

Malaysia has ramped up its vaccination rates in recent months with some 329,163 doses being administered on Thursday alone, and some 72.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 62 percent are fully vaccinated.