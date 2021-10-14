﻿
News / World

5 killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested

AFP
  09:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town center of Kongsberg, was not yet known, but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out.
AFP
  09:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
5 killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
AFP

Police officers cordon off the scene where they are investigating in Kongsberg, Norway, after a man armed with a bow killed several people before he was arrested by police on October 13.

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect.

The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town center of Kongsberg, was not yet known, but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out.

Local police official Oyvind Aas said he could "unfortunately confirm" that five people were dead. The two wounded were in critical care units in hospital but their lives did not appear to be in danger, he told a news conference.

One of the wounded was an off-duty police officer who had been in a store, one of the several places attacked.

"The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved," Aas told the news conference.

He said that "given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack."

"The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he said, adding that "all possibilities were open."

Norway's intelligence service PST had been alerted, spokesman Martin Bernsen said.

"It is all conjecture at the moment," he said when asked about the possibility of a terrorist motive.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man, including whether he had previously been known to the authorities.

Police were informed of the attack at 6:13pm (4:13pm GMT) in the town of 25,000 people, around 80 kilometers west of the capital Oslo. The suspect was arrested at 6:47pm.

"These events shake us," said Prime Minister Erna Solberg on her very last day in office.

On Thursday she will hand over the prime ministership to Jonas Gahr Store, whose Labour Party won parliamentary elections on September 13.

5 killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested
AFP

An arrow is left in a wall at the scene

Arrow sticking in wall

The scene of the attack was blocked off by a police, an AFP correspondent said.

Police urged the public to stay at home and several neighborhoods were cordoned off, with television footage showing ambulances and armed police in the area.

Police in the Scandinavian country are not normally armed, but after the attack the National Police Directorate ordered that officers be armed nationwide.

A helicopter and bomb disposal team were also sent to the scene.

The website of public broadcaster NRK published an image sent by a witness of a black arrow sticking out of a wall.

In other pictures from the scene, what looked like competition-grade arrows could be seen lying on the ground.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     