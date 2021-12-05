﻿
CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo over role in brother ex-governor's sex scandal

Reuters
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-05       0
CNN fired news anchor Chris Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reuters
  21:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-05

CNN fired news anchor Chris Cuomo, the network announced on Saturday, after "additional information" came to light during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo, who hosted CNN's most-watched prime-time news show, had been suspended on Tuesday. He had admitted in May that he had broken some of the cable news network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective.

Andrew Cuomo, 63, was forced to step down in August after several allegations of sexual misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," it added. The network did not provide details on the new information.

In a statement on Twitter, Cuomo, 51, said he was disappointed.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he said.

Cuomo was initially suspended after New York Attorney General Letitia James showed text and other messages in which he sought to use his own media sources to find out information on the case and the women involved.

A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on October 29 in a New York court.

Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, gained national fame last year during the COVID-19 outbreak for his briefings about how New York was dealing with the outbreak, and often appeared on his brother's show. The brothers' father, the late Mario Cuomo, also served as governor of New York.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Follow Us

