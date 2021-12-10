UN chief accepts invitation to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," said the spokesman.

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.

Guterres's two immediate predecessors have attended almost every Olympic Games since at least 2002 when Kofi Annan went to Salt Lake City, he noted.

"And, I mean, I'm just going back to my time (as spokesman of the UN secretary-general). There was a time before me, as well," Dujarric told a regular press briefing.