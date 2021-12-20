News / World

Japan gov't launches smartphone app to display proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Xinhua
  13:31 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
The Japanese government on Monday launched a smartphone app that allows people to display proof of the COVID-19 vaccination that can be used for multiple purposes.
Xinhua
  13:31 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0

The Japanese government on Monday launched a smartphone app that allows people to display proof of the COVID-19 vaccination that can be used for multiple purposes, including immigration procedures, local media reported.

According to the Digital Agency, the app is called the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Application and is available for both iPhone and Android smartphones, showing information including the number of doses a user has received, the dates of inoculation, and the vaccine manufacturer.

The app allows people to obtain vaccination certification through the "My Number" national identification system. All citizens and residents of Japan are issued 12-digit ID numbers, however, My Number cards need to be applied for separately.

By scanning their My Number cards with a smartphone, people can have their inoculation status displayed on the app. The vaccination information is saved in a cloud system created by the government, called the Vaccination Record System (VRS).

The VRS system does not cover people from all municipalities, and the list of municipalities whose residents are eligible for the service is available on the Digital Agency website.

Users who wish to travel internationally will need to add passport data. So far, instructions on the app are provided only in the Japanese language.

Besides using the digital certificates for quarantine inspections in destination countries, the agency is also considering domestic use in a program designed to loosen COVID-related restrictions for people with proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests even when the country reenters under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The app is "expected to be used for lowering infection risks in daily lives as well as economic and social activities," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday.

The agency also warned that some registered vaccination data might be incorrect, and users could seek any necessary corrections at their municipalities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     