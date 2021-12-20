News / World

S.Korea registers 119,098 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

  17:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
South Korea registered a total of 119,098 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after the full vaccination stood at 119,098 as of December 12, up from 92,075 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 0.292 percent of the fully inoculated people that reached 40,788,694 on December 12.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of critically ill patients was 1,679. The death toll stood at 764.

The number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots reached 1,232 on December 12, taking up 0.043 percent of the total 2,838,643 who got the booster jabs.

In the latest tally, the country reported 5,318 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 570,414. The daily caseload was down from 6,313 in the prior day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
