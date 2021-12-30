Putin, Biden to hold phone call soon: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will have a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not disclose topics of the discussion.

Putin and Biden met via video link on December 7 with their focus on the Ukrainian situation.

After the talks, Russia sent a draft agreement to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and a draft treaty to the United States both on security guarantees in Europe for the Western countries to consider.