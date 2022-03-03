News / World

Russia-Ukraine conflict enters second week

Reuters
  22:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Russia's war in Ukraine entered a second week yesterday with its main assault force halted north of the capital Kiev and several cities enduring heavy bombing.
Reuters
  22:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Russia-Ukraine conflict enters second week
AFP

A child looks out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, en route to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia on Thursday.

Russia's war in Ukraine entered a second week on Thursday with its main assault force halted north of the capital Kiev and several cities enduring heavy bombing.

More than one million refugees have now fled Ukraine, the United Nations said.

Russia has captured only one Ukrainian city so far – the southern Dnipro River port of Kherson, which its tanks entered on Wednesday.

Russia has shifted tactics, escalating its bombardment of major cities. Swathes of central Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, have been blasted into rubble.

Mariupol, the main port of eastern Ukraine, has been surrounded under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded. The city council compared the situation to the World War II siege of Leningrad.

Meanwhile, a second round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was due to begin in Belarus late last night, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said.

Kiev plans to open the talks by discussing humanitarian corridors. A first round of talks on Monday led to no breakthroughs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stayed in Kiev, releasing regular video updates to the nation. In his latest message, he said Ukrainian lines were holding. "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he said.

Britain's defense ministry said the main body of the huge Russian column advancing on Kiev was still 30 kilometers from the city center, delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion.

"The column has made little discernible progress in over three days. Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands," it said in an intelligence update.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     