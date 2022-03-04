News / World

Russia, Ukraine end 2nd round of talks, agree to organize humanitarian corridors

Xinhua
  09:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
Russia and Ukraine agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
AFP

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (left) shakes hands with Russian negotiators prior the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Brest region on March 3, 2022.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday, adviser to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak confirmed on Twitter.

"There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors," Podoliak tweeted.

During the talks on Thursday, the two sides discussed military issues, humanitarian issues, and a future political settlement of the conflict, said Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, also the head of the Russian delegation.

"The positions were made absolutely clear ... On some of them, we managed to reach an understanding," he said, noting that creating humanitarian corridors is "substantial progress."

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier Thursday that the second round of talks has ended.

Podoliak told a media briefing that the third round of peace negotiations may take place soon, according to Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when commenting on the peace negotiations, said that "any talks" make sense.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
