Egypt condemns deadly shooting in Israel's Tel Aviv

Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the shooting in Tel Aviv that killed five people and wounded others.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, expressed in a statement grave condemnation for all acts of violence and terrorism that target civilians, which will lead to further deterioration of the situation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Hafez warned that the exchange of escalations only produce frustration and congestion, and destabilize the region.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday warned of exploiting the shooting attack in Tel Aviv "to carry out aggressions and reactions against the Palestinians by settlers and other Israelis."

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the shooting attack was "a response to the Israeli actions and measures against the Palestinians, their properties, and holy places."

A Palestinian gunman opened fire at passersby and vehicles outside the Israeli city Tel Aviv late Tuesday, killing five people in the third shooting or knife attack in a week, prompting the police to raise its alert level nationwide to "the highest possible."