News / World

Russian defense ministry says missile cruiser of Black Sea fleet damaged by blast

Xinhua
  12:34 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Russia said the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser, was badly damaged in a blast, Tass news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.
Xinhua
  12:34 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Russian defense ministry says missile cruiser of Black Sea fleet damaged by blast
AFP

This file photo taken on July 31, 2011, shows the Moskva guided-missile cruiser participating in a Russian military Navy Day parade near a navy base in Sevastopol.

Russia on Thursday said the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser, was badly damaged in a blast, Tass news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

"A fire onboard the Moskva missile cruiser caused a blast of the broadside munitions. The ship received serious damage. The crew was evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.

Tass did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, but said investigation is underway, citing the statement.

Russian state media blamed the blaze for an accidental ammunition explosion.

The ministry's confirmation of the blast came hours after multiple Ukrainian government officials claimed that anti-ship guided missiles, hidden in or around the coast of Odessa, scored two hits on Moskva.

The 12,500-ton cruiser, the most essential ship in Russia's Black Sea fleet, was officially commissioned in 1983 and armed with 16 anti-ship "Vulkan" cruise missiles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     