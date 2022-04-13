News / World

Russia, Belarus to deepen integration amid Western sanctions: Putin

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference that it was important to deepen integration between Russia and Belarus in the face of all-out Western sanctions.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0
Russia, Belarus to deepen integration amid Western sanctions: Putin
AFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their talks at the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, Amur region, on April 12, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a joint press conference that it was important to deepen integration between Russia and Belarus in the face of all-out Western sanctions.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hosted the joint press conference at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, Sputnik News reported.

"We will continue to jointly oppose any attempts to slow down the development of our countries or artificially isolate them from the global economy," Putin said.

Belarus is Russia's leading trade partner. Bilateral trade reached 380 million US dollars by the end of 2021, an increase of more than 33 percent year-on-year.

Putin added that the Belarusian platform was suitable for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, saying that starting a direct dialogue with Ukraine has become possible largely thanks to the personal efforts of Lukashenko.

On the special operation in Ukraine, Putin said that Russia's task was to achieve all its goals, and minimize losses. Therefore, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation would act "rhythmically, calmly, according to the plan that was originally proposed by the General Staff."

On the Western sanctions, Putin said that no one could shut all the doors and windows of Russia, and no country could maintain complete dominance since the world today was more complicated than it was in the Cold War.

Before the press conference, Putin and Lukashenko held a three-hour meeting at the Vostochny spaceport, agreeing to step up bilateral cooperation in the space sector. Putin disclosed that the first flight of a Belarusian astronaut into space might take place as early as in 2023.

During their talks, the two presidents also discussed the forming of a unified defense space as well as the protection of their western borders.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     