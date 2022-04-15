China expresses strong opposition to U.S. lawmakers' visit to Taiwan

China firmly opposes any form of official exchange between the United States and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a question regarding the visit to Taiwan by certain US lawmakers including Senator Lindsey Graham.

US lawmakers should abide by the one-China policy pursued by the US government. They should stop official exchanges with Taiwan and not make irresponsible remarks, he said.

Zhao mentioned a statement issued by the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, which, according to the Ministry of National Defense, had conducted a combined combat-readiness patrol and carried out targeted training exercises in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

Zhao said that the relevant actions of the Chinese military are countermeasures to the recent negative actions of the United States, including the visit of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan.

According to reports, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe published an article in a US newspaper recently, comparing Taiwan with Ukraine and saying that the United States should make a clear commitment to "help defend Taiwan".

In response, Zhao said the Japanese politician has been making outrageous and irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan question and provoking confrontation between major countries with ulterior motives. "China is firmly opposed to this."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair. It is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue and they are completely not comparable with," he said.

The Japanese side should be especially cautious about its words and deeds on the Taiwan question and avoid sending the wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces, he said.

"In response to those absurd remarks, I want to stress that no one should underestimate the strong resolve, firm will and powerful capabilities of the Chinese people to safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao said.