News / World

Mystery liver disease kills three children in Indonesia

AFP
  18:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
The symptoms afflicting the children include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain ― before their livers showed signs of inflammation.
AFP
  18:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0

Three children in Indonesia have died from a mysterious liver disease, the country's health ministry said, boosting the global death toll from the mysterious liver ailment affecting children from the US to Asia to at least four.

This severe strain of acute hepatitis has been identified in nearly 170 children across 11 countries in recent weeks ― raising concerns from the World Health Organization (WHO) of the disease's "unknown origin."

The symptoms afflicting the children include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain ― before their livers showed signs of inflammation. At least one death was previously reported.

Indonesia's Health Ministry said on Monday in a statement that three children had died in hospitals in the capital Jakarta last month, after displaying some of these symptoms.

The children also had fever, jaundice, convulsions and loss of consciousness, it said.

"At the moment, the Health Ministry is investigating the cause of the acute hepatitis by running a full panel of virus tests," it said.

The ministry also called on parents to immediately take their children to hospital if they showed any sign of the symptoms.

The emergence of a possible new disease afflicting only young children ― most are under the age of 10 with no underlying conditions ― has sent ripples of concern through a global health community already grappling with COVID-19.

The WHO said that, in Britain, there was an "unexpected significant increase" in cases among young, previously healthy children, as well as in Ireland and the Netherlands.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study on Friday on a cluster in Alabama, where nine children had also tested positive for a common pathogen called adenovirus 41.

The pathogen is known to cause gastroenteritis in children, but "it is not usually known as a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children," the agency had said.

Adenoviruses are commonly spread by close personal contact, respiratory droplets and surfaces. There are more than 50 types of adenoviruses, which most commonly cause the cold, but also many other diseases.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     