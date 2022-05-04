COVID-19 pandemic in new phase, not ends, says EU health official

The COVID-19 pandemic has entered into a new phase, and not reached its end yet, said a European Union health official on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has entered into a new phase, and not reached its end yet, said a European Union health official on Wednesday.

"The European Commission has declared a new different phase in the coronavirus pandemic but not its end," EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides told Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation radio in a telephone interview.

When commenting on the scrapping or the extensive relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by most EU countries, Kyriakides cautioned member states not to show complacency in dealing with the disease, warning that there is always a danger of new flare-up.

Her comments came as some countries were reported to have entered into a fifth wave of the pandemic, and scientists said that a new worldwide spread of the pandemic is possible.

The World Health Organizations has drawn attention to new sub-variants of COVID-19 beyond the BA.2 mutation, such as the BA.4 and BA.5, and expressed concern over the possibility of a new worldwide flare-up.

Kyriakides said that the European Commission is concerned over the fact that 90 million people in the EU countries are still unvaccinated, and over the hesitation by many people to receive the third dose, following the easing of restrictions.

She said these people are in danger of being infected by COVID-19 and becoming the vehicles for a new coronavirus wave.