US returns part of military base in Seoul to S.Korea

The United States on Friday returned a part of its military base in central Seoul to South Korea, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

The office said in a statement that the South Korean government received 51,000 square meters of land southeast of the Yongsan garrison from the US Forces Korea.

The returned land included the garrison's southern and southwestern gates and thoroughfares to the gates.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated his presidential office to the former defense ministry building near the Yongsan garrison, right after taking office on May 10.

The Yoon government planned to build a public park near the new presidential office with the returned US garrison land.