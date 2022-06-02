News / World

China-Australia trade sees stable growth in 2021: commerce ministry

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0
Economic and trade cooperation between China and Australia saw stable development in 2021, with China remaining Australia's largest trading partner in goods.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Australia saw stable development in 2021, with China remaining Australia's largest trading partner in goods, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Bilateral trade amounted to approximately 231.2 billion US dollars last year, a rise of 35.1 percent year on year, according to ministry spokesperson Gao Feng.

China's imports from Australia reached 164.82 billion US dollars in 2021, jumping 40.6 percent from a year ago, Gao said.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, Gao said that economic and trade cooperation has been one of the most active and vibrant driving forces promoting bilateral relations over the past 50 years.

"The sound and stable development of China-Australia relations serves the fundamental interests and common aspirations of the two peoples, and contributes to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region," Gao said.

The spokesperson expressed the hope that the new Australian government will face up to cruxes in bilateral relations, treat China and China's development in an objective and rational way, and make more efforts to increase mutual trust and cooperation, so as to create favorable conditions for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     