Brazil confirms country's first monkeypox case

Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities.

Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities.

The virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.

The patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored.

Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, said the secretariat.