Brazil confirms country's first monkeypox case

  09:41 UTC+8, 2022-06-10
Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities.
The virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.

The patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored.

Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, said the secretariat.

