News / World

India could soon allow wheat exports of 1.2m tonnes: government, trade sources

Reuters
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0
India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain.
Reuters
  18:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0

India could soon allow traders to ship out around 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as it seeks to clear cargoes stuck at ports since last month's sudden ban of exports of the grain, government and trade sources said on Wednesday.

But even after New Delhi's permission to export that much, about 500,000 tonnes of wheat could remain sitting at ports, as some traders have failed to secure export permits, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

New Delhi banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, but said it would allow overseas shipments backed by already issued letters of credit (LCs) and to countries that request supplies "to meet their food security needs."

Based on the LCs issued before May 14, the government would issue registration certificates required for wheat exports, said two senior government officials who declined to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Following the export ban, India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes, but at least 1.7 million tonnes are still lying at ports, raising quality concerns due to looming monsoon rains.

"Traders with valid LCs will be allowed to export but those with insufficient documentation will not get export authorisation," said a second government source.

The permission to allow shipments of the cargoes stuck at ports will help ease shortages in countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal - the nations that rely most on Indian wheat.

The bulk of cargo would go to Bangladesh, and other likely destinations include Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka among others, said a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading firm.

Traders who have not received permission for exports want the government to let them ship out to foreign countries requesting New Delhi for wheat supplies, dealers said.

"These traders are asking the government to allow them to export under government-to-government deals," the New Delhi-based trader said. "They are also asking people who have got certificates (to export) to buy their cargoes stuck at ports."

Government and trade sources last month said India was considering allowing traders to ship out some of their wheat sitting at ports.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     