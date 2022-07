The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Wednesday officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Wednesday officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the DPRK's decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and severed ties with the DPRK in response.