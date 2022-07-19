News / World

WHO Europe warns of 'challenging' Covid-19 autumn and winter

AFP
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
WHO's European office on Tuesday warned of a "challenging" autumn and winter amid a summer surge of Covid-19 cases and reduced surveillance among member states.
AFP
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

The World Health Organization's European office on Tuesday warned of a "challenging" autumn and winter amid a summer surge of Covid-19 cases and reduced surveillance among member states.

The warning was accompanied by a call from the health body for countries to "urgently address gaps in pandemic monitoring and response to avoid preventable deaths and severe disruptions."

"At this time last year, I spoke to you about a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the region, driven by the Delta variant amid the lifting of restrictions and increased social mixing," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"It's now abundantly clear we're in a similar situation to last summer -- only this time the ongoing Covid-19 wave is being propelled by sub-lineages of the Omicron variant," he added.

The rapid increase in cases coupled with "reduced virus surveillance" prompted the organisation to "forecast a challenging autumn and winter in the European Region."

It also prompted the release of a Covid-19 strategy for autumn and winter, "to help prepare for the coming waves of infection."

"Waiting for the autumn to act will be too late," Kluge said.

The strategy pushes increased vaccine uptake in the general population, a second booster dose for immuno-compromised people, a possible second booster to specific at-risk groups, and the use of face masks indoors and on public transportation.

Kluge said the number of new infections in the WHO's European area -- 53 countries and regions including several in Central Asia -- had tripled in the last six weeks.

The region recorded 2,585,734 cases over the last seven days.

The organisation noted that while hospitalisation rates had doubled in the same period, admissions to intensive care units (ICU) had "so far remained relatively low".

"However, as infection rates in older groups continue to rise, Europe is still seeing close to 3,000 people die of Covid-19 every week," Kluge stressed.

Last week, WHO Europe recommended a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for people over 60 years old.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     