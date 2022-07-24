Cambodia issues preventive measures after Thailand's monkeypox fugitive caught in capital

Cambodia's Ministry of Health on Sunday issued preventive measures against monkeypox transmission, a day after Thailand's first monkeypox fugitive was found in capital Phnom Penh.

Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, a 27-year-old Nigerian man who was diagnosed with monkeypox and fled from Thailand to Cambodia, was caught by Cambodian authorities at a guesthouse in the capital's Chamkarmon district on Saturday evening.

The patient was soon sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for medical treatment.

In a statement, the health ministry appealed to individuals who have been in direct contact with the Nigerian monkeypox carrier to be isolated from their family members and seek medical aid.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng advised all hospitals and health centers across the Southeast Asian country to closely monitor the situation and report immediately if any suspected cases of monkeypox are detected.

He also urged authorities at all international ports of entry to check all inbound passengers from countries where cases have been detected, and report to health authorities if any passengers are found to have itchy rashes.

The World Health Organization declared on Saturday that the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak outside of the traditional endemic areas in Africa has already turned into a public health emergency of international concern.