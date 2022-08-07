News / World

Cambodia to deport recovered Nigerian monkeypox patient: immigration official

Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0
Cambodia will deport the recovered monkeypox patient, Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, to his birth country Nigeria and ban him from re-entering the kingdom for three years.
Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0

Cambodia will deport the recovered monkeypox patient, Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, to his birth country Nigeria and ban him from re-entering the kingdom for three years, an immigration department official said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian man, who previously fled from neighboring Thailand despite a positive test result for monkeypox, was arrested by Cambodian authorities in the capital Phnom Penh on July 23 and sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for treatment.

The man recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

"The General Department of Immigration has decided to deport the Nigerian man and prohibit him from re-entering Cambodia for three years," General Department of Immigration's deputy director-general and spokesman Keo Vanthan told Xinhua.

The Nigerian man is the first and only imported monkeypox case in the Southeast Asian country.

The World Health Organization declared on July 23 the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak outside of the traditional endemic areas in Africa as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     