﻿
News / World

Japan's space agency orders self-destruction of Epsilon rocket after failed launch

Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-12       0
Japan's space agency sent a self-destruct signal to an Epsilon rocket after its failed launch on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.
Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-12       0
Japan's space agency orders self-destruction of Epsilon rocket after failed launch
AFP

The Epsilon-6 rocket takes off from the launch pad at the Uchinoura Space Center (USC) in Kimotsuki-gun, Kagoshima Prefecture, on October 12, 2022.

Japan's space agency sent a self-destruct signal to an Epsilon rocket after its failed launch on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent out a self-destruct order to the Epsilon-6 solid-fuel rocket carrying eight satellites soon after it was launched early Wednesday from Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the media reported.

The order came immediately after the JAXA discovered a problem with the rocket that made it unable to fly safely, according to the report.

The Epsilon-6 rocket is 26 meters long and weighs 95.6 tons, and is designed to be an improved final entry in the Epsilon series.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     