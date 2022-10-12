Japan's space agency orders self-destruction of Epsilon rocket after failed launch

Japan's space agency sent a self-destruct signal to an Epsilon rocket after its failed launch on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

AFP

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent out a self-destruct order to the Epsilon-6 solid-fuel rocket carrying eight satellites soon after it was launched early Wednesday from Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the media reported.

The order came immediately after the JAXA discovered a problem with the rocket that made it unable to fly safely, according to the report.

The Epsilon-6 rocket is 26 meters long and weighs 95.6 tons, and is designed to be an improved final entry in the Epsilon series.