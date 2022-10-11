Germany sending IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday.

Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday, citing the German Defense Ministry.

The recent Russian missile attacks on Kiev and other cities show the importance of air defense capability for Ukraine, the ministry tweeted.

It did not specify when the air defense system would be delivered to Ukraine.

IRIS-T SLM is a land-based air defense system that can hit aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, jet artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles and bombs.