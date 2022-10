Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday confirmed that he had been sacked as UK finance minister by his ally PM Liz Truss, after market turmoil caused by the pair's contentious economic plan.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor (of the Exchequer). I have accepted," he wrote in a letter to Truss and published on his Twitter account.