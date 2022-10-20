﻿
Malaysia to hold general election on November 19

Malaysia will hold the general election on November 19, the country's election commission said on Thursday.
Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) chairman, Abdul Ghani Salleh, speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 20, 2022.

Malaysia will hold the general election on November 19, the country's election commission said on Thursday.

The nomination of candidates will be held on November 5, providing two weeks for official election campaigning, commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh told a press conference.

There will be 363,515 election workers who will operate 8,958 voting centers across the country to serve a total of 21,173,638 registered voters, the official said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on October 10, paving the way for a snap election, citing the need to end the political uncertainty which has seen two prime ministers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year.

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the prime minister on March 1, 2020 but later resigned following the withdrawal of support by members of parliament from his own coalition. Ismail Sabri was then appointed as the prime minister on August 21, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
