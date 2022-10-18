﻿
News / World

Ebola death cases in Uganda rise to 24: ministry

  23:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
Uganda's Ministry of Health on Monday said the cumulative number of Ebola deaths in the country has risen to 24 after five new deaths were recorded in the last four days.
Uganda's Ministry of Health on Monday said the cumulative number of Ebola deaths in the country has risen to 24 after five new deaths were recorded in the last four days.

The ministry in an update as of October 16 said the cumulative number of confirmed cases has also risen to 60 after two new confirmed cases were recorded. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of recoveries is 24 while those admitted are 11 cases.

The update comes at a time when the country is grappling with the deadly disease after the index case was announced in the central district of Mubende on September 20.

Mubende and the neighboring Kassanda district are under lockdown for 21 days and a night curfew as the government strives to contain the spread of the disease.

The government has also put the capital Kampala under a high response mode in case the disease breaks out in the city.

