﻿
News / World

Death toll from S.Korea's crowd crush rises to 156

Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-01       0
The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, has risen to 156.
Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2022-11-01       0
Death toll from S.Korea's crowd crush rises to 156
AFP

A mourner lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022.

The death toll from a crowd crush, which occurred Saturday night at the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital Seoul during Halloween gatherings, rose overnight, the authorities said on Tuesday.

At least 156 people were killed and 151 others injured in the incident, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Twenty-six foreigners from 14 countries were among those killed.

The death toll could grow further as 29 people were in critical condition.

The incident was believed to have been caused by huge crowds surging into a narrow hilly alley and toppling over one another at the popular nightlife district in Seoul.

Most of the victims were those in their late teens, 20s and 30s. Among the dead, 101 were women who are relatively not strong enough to bear the crush.

The shortage of police officers to control the crowd, who got trapped and crushed on the overcrowded streets, was believed to have fueled the country's deadliest disaster since a ferry sinking incident left 304 people dead in 2014.

The government has announced a one-week national mourning period over the tragedy until Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     