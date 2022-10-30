﻿
News / World

151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in S.Korea's Seoul

Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2022-10-30       0
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others injured in a stampede occurred Saturday night at Itaewon, a district of the South Korean capital Seoul, during Halloween gatherings.
Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2022-10-30       0
151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in S.Korea's Seoul
AFP

Emergency service personnel are seen in the alley where a Halloween stampede took place late October 29, in the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022.

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others injured in a stampede that occurred Saturday night at Itaewon, a district of the South Korean capital Seoul, during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said Sunday.

Nineteen foreigners were among those killed in the accident, according to local firefighting authorities.

A total of 82 people were injured in the accident, including 19 seriously injured.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the accident site in Seoul on Sunday morning.

"This is truly tragic," he said in a televised national address, declaring national mourning for the tragedy on Sunday.

He also expressed condolences over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The accident was believed to have happened near a narrow alley next to a hotel in the famous nightclub Itaewon district Saturday night. It was said the partygoers at the front fell, and the people at the back were crushed.

Several large Halloween gatherings took place at Itaewon and the police estimated roughly 100,000 people had participated in the Halloween parties.

Local media reported late Saturday about 50 people were suspected to have gone into cardiac arrest in the stampede. More than 140 first-aid vehicles had been sent to the scene to rescue the injured.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     