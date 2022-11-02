﻿
News / World

5 lions escape from enclosure in Sydney's Taronga Zoo

  18:17 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
An initial review has confirmed that an integrity issue with a containment fence enabled five lions to temporarily exit their main exhibit, Sydney's harborside Taronga Zoo said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the lions are now in a back-of-house holding area while a full review continues. Keepers and vets reported that all five are doing well.

An emergency situation occurred Wednesday morning when five lions, one adult and four cubs, were located outside their main exhibit at 6:30 am local time. They were observed in a small area adjacent to the main exhibit, where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo.

Earlier in the day, Executive Director at Taronga Zoo Simon Duffy told reporters that it took less than 10 minutes between the lions exiting the main exhibit and the emergency response being enacted.

"All persons on site were moved to safe zones. Four of the lions calmly returned to their dens, and one cub was safely tranquilized," Duffy said, noting that the situation was soon under control, with no injuries to guests or staff, and all animals are being closely monitored in their exhibit.

"They (the five lions) did breach the containment fence. We don't have the exact details of how and why that occurred. That is very much a very focus of our incident response and the review that will be conducted now," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
