Section of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway ready for trial operation

  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
A trial section of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia has been ready for operating the EMU (Electric Multiple Units) trains on Saturday.
A trial section of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia has been ready for operating the EMU (Electric Multiple Units) trains after its traction substation and other equipment have been installed and commissioned on Saturday.

The 14-km-long test track is located between Tegalluar Station and Casting Yard No. 4. and the trial operation for an EMU train is scheduled to begin by mid-November.

The power system of the high-speed railway is designed with China's technological standards, and key equipment are manufactured in China.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

The railway, regarded as the link between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy, is expected to be put into operation in June 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Belt and Road Initiative
