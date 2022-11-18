Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar

Fans on a budget will be accommodated in repurposed Chinese-made shipping containers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Imaginechina

A fan village in Qatar, the host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had cabins renovated from Chinese-made shipping containers, according to news outlet The Cover.



One container, which can sleep up to two people, costs US$200 a night, making it more affordable for budget-conscious football fans than a regular hotel room in the city, which can cost several thousand dollars per night.

The Cover

The Cover

The cabin has two beds, two wardrobes, and lamps. It also has a water bar table with a mini-fridge and kettles at the corner of the door.



There are about 6,000 containers, and 60 percent of them have been booked. A village staff member said that close to 2,000 people will arrive soon.

There are other amenities, including two open plazas with beanbags on the ground where guests can watch a football game, a food street serving international cuisines, and a fitness center.

After the World Cup, the containers will be sent to African countries that can use them, the report said.