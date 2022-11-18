﻿
News / World

Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar

﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  08:39 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Fans on a budget will be accommodated in repurposed Chinese-made shipping containers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  08:39 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar
Imaginechina

The Fan Village Cabins Free Zone at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A fan village in Qatar, the host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had cabins renovated from Chinese-made shipping containers, according to news outlet The Cover.

One container, which can sleep up to two people, costs US$200 a night, making it more affordable for budget-conscious football fans than a regular hotel room in the city, which can cost several thousand dollars per night.

Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar
The Cover

One container can accommodate two people.

Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar
The Cover

A bathroom inside the cabin.

The cabin has two beds, two wardrobes, and lamps. It also has a water bar table with a mini-fridge and kettles at the corner of the door.

There are about 6,000 containers, and 60 percent of them have been booked. A village staff member said that close to 2,000 people will arrive soon.

There are other amenities, including two open plazas with beanbags on the ground where guests can watch a football game, a food street serving international cuisines, and a fitness center.

After the World Cup, the containers will be sent to African countries that can use them, the report said.

Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar

Fans can sit on beanbags to watch the games as part of an outdoor activity.

Repurposed containers used to house World Cup fans in Qatar
The Cover

The cafeteria

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     