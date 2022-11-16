﻿
News / World

G20 summit reaffirms cooperation to address serious global economic challenges

Xinhua
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation to address global economic challenges.
Xinhua
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation to address global economic challenges.

In a declaration adopted at the end of the two-day summit, the G20 leaders said cooperation is necessary for global economic recovery, tackling global challenges and laying the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

The bloc said they were committed to supporting developing countries, particularly the least developed and small island developing states, in responding to global challenges and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The leaders said they would coordinate to achieve a robust, inclusive and resilient global recovery and sustainable development that delivers jobs and growth.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     