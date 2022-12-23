﻿
Paris shooting: Two dead and several injured in the attack

  21:02 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
The suspect, a man in his 60s, was apprehended by police.
At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shooting Friday morning in central Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office announced.

The shooting took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris where the suspect, a 69-year-old man, opened fire in the street, Paris police said on its social media.

Speaking to news channel BFMTV, the Paris prosecutor's office said that an investigation into homicide and aggravated violence is ongoing.

The Paris police criminal brigade is questioning the suspect who was arrested immediately after the shooting, BFMTV reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
