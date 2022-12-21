Chinese envoy calls for more int'l support for Afghanistan

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for more international support for Afghanistan as the country is at a critical stage of nation-building.

Much remains to be done for the realization of peace and development in the country. Afghan people should not be forgotten. The international community should make greater efforts to provide more support and assistance, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Efforts must be made to resolutely combat terrorism and prevent a comeback of terrorist forces, he told the Security Council.

The international community should maintain unity and cooperation, abandon double standards and politicization, help Afghanistan effectively fight terrorism and organized crime, and resolve to prevent Afghanistan from, once again, becoming a hub of terrorist organizations, he said.

China urges the Afghan Taliban to steer clear of all terrorist forces and take resolute and vigorous measures to ensure the safety of Afghans and that of foreign diplomats and nationals, he said.

The substantial reduction of donor aid from developed countries leading to a shortage of humanitarian supplies is an important element resulting in the current Afghan predicament. Meanwhile, unilateral sanctions create obstacles to humanitarian assistance, he said.

The international community should help Afghanistan restore its domestic market, eliminate the root causes of instability, and embark on the road of lasting peace and development, he said.

For a long time now, Afghan neighbors and countries in the region have made tremendous efforts in supporting the Afghan peace process. China supports the United Nations in playing an important role in assisting Afghans in their peace and rebuilding efforts, he noted.

China is willing to work with the international community and contribute further to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, said Zhang.