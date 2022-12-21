﻿
News / World

Chinese envoy calls for more int'l support for Afghanistan

Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for more international support for Afghanistan as the country is at a critical stage of nation-building.
Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for more international support for Afghanistan as the country is at a critical stage of nation-building.

Much remains to be done for the realization of peace and development in the country. Afghan people should not be forgotten. The international community should make greater efforts to provide more support and assistance, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Efforts must be made to resolutely combat terrorism and prevent a comeback of terrorist forces, he told the Security Council.

The international community should maintain unity and cooperation, abandon double standards and politicization, help Afghanistan effectively fight terrorism and organized crime, and resolve to prevent Afghanistan from, once again, becoming a hub of terrorist organizations, he said.

China urges the Afghan Taliban to steer clear of all terrorist forces and take resolute and vigorous measures to ensure the safety of Afghans and that of foreign diplomats and nationals, he said.

The substantial reduction of donor aid from developed countries leading to a shortage of humanitarian supplies is an important element resulting in the current Afghan predicament. Meanwhile, unilateral sanctions create obstacles to humanitarian assistance, he said.

The international community should help Afghanistan restore its domestic market, eliminate the root causes of instability, and embark on the road of lasting peace and development, he said.

For a long time now, Afghan neighbors and countries in the region have made tremendous efforts in supporting the Afghan peace process. China supports the United Nations in playing an important role in assisting Afghans in their peace and rebuilding efforts, he noted.

China is willing to work with the international community and contribute further to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, said Zhang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     