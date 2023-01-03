﻿
News / World

S. Korea fines Tesla US$2.2 mln for misleading ads

Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
South Korea's antitrust watchdog decided on Tuesday to fine US electric carmaker Tesla and its South Korean unit 2.85 billion won (US$2.2 million) for misleading advertisements.
Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0

South Korea's antitrust watchdog decided on Tuesday to fine US electric carmaker Tesla and its South Korean unit 2.85 billion won (US$2.2 million) for misleading advertisements.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had "falsely, exaggeratingly or deceptively" advertised the mileage on a single charge, the charging speed and the fuel efficiency of its electric vehicles on the South Korean homepage since August 2019.

The advertisements suggested Tesla vehicles can run hundreds of km on a single charge under any conditions, but the range was cut by up to 50.5 percent under low temperatures and in downtown areas, the KFTC said.

The watchdog pointed out that the US company used such expressions as "up to 326 miles" on its US homepage.

Tesla advertised that drivers can recharge hundreds of km in 15 or 30 minutes at its Supercharger locations, but it failed to mention the types of Supercharger and test conditions, the KFTC noted.

The V3 model, which can recharge vehicles more than twice as fast as V2, began to be installed locally since March 2021.

The KFTC added that the advertisements showed the estimated saving cost for electricity charges "without mentioning reference time and other additional explanations."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     