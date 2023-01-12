﻿
News / World

Israel discovers cooked ostrich eggs dating back to more than 4,000 years ago

Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-12       0
Israeli archaeologists have found eight prehistoric ostrich eggs that date back more than 4,000 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-12       0

Israeli archaeologists have found eight prehistoric ostrich eggs that date back more than 4,000 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Thursday.

The eggs were found next to an ancient fire pit at a prehistoric nomads' campsite in a sand dune area of the southern Negev desert, the IAA noted.

One of the eggs was found right inside the pit, indicating that they were used as food at the site.

The researchers estimated that these are the first archaeological signs of cooking eggs at that time.

Such sites are quickly covered by dunes, and exposed with the movement of the sands over hundreds and thousands of years, allowing for the exceptional preservation of the eggs, the IAA said.

The location of the eggs and their proximity to each other indicates that they were intentionally collected rather than found by accident, according to the researchers.

Alongside the eggs, the team found burnt stones, flint, and stone tools, as well as pottery sherds, all probably left there by nomads.

They explained that in ancient times, ostrich eggs were used in burial and worship ceremonies, and were also for decoration, as water canteens, and naturally as food, with one ostrich egg equal in nutritional value to about 25 normal chicken eggs.

In most ostrich egg discoveries, the bird bones were not found, indicating that ancient people preferred not to confront the ostrich, and were content with just collecting the eggs, they noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     