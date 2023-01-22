﻿
News / World

10 killed after shooting in Southern California

Xinhua
  21:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-22       0
Ten people were killed after a shooting in Monterey Park in Southern California on Saturday night, said local police.
Ten people were killed after a shooting in Monterey Park in Southern California on Saturday night, said local police.

The shooting occurred when a gunman opened fire in a dance studio in Monterey Park after 10 pm local time Saturday (0600 GMT Sunday), killing 10 people and injuring others, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to witnesses, the shooter was carrying a long gun and appeared to fire indiscriminately.

The shooting occurred near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. Tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday for the start of new year festivities, one of the largest events in the region.

Videos on social media showed police and fire units swarming an area on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park and treating victims.

The injured were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, said the department. It was unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

Monterey Park, a city of 61,000 residents in the San Gabriel Valley, has a majority Asian American population.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
