Over 1 mln tourists travel in Cambodia during Chinese Lunar New Year: minister

Cambodia recorded about 1.04 million domestic and foreign tourists during the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival.
Cambodia recorded about 1.04 million domestic and foreign tourists during the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.

Some 1 million locals and 42,056 foreigners traveled in the Southeast Asian nation during the festival from January 21 to January 24, he said in a report.

The country's three top tourist destinations are Preah Sihanouk coastal province, Siem Reap cultural province, and Battambang province, Khon said.

"For tourists to Preah Sihanouk province, most of them traveled to the province in the morning and returned home in the evening by traveling on the [Chinese-invested] Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway," he said.

"Security, safety and public order during the festival had been well maintained, and there were no remarkable problems during the celebrations," he added.

Although it is not an official holiday in Cambodia, the Chinese Lunar New Year is widely celebrated in the kingdom.

