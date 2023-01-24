﻿
Latvia, Estonia tell Russian ambassadors to leave

AFP
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
Latvia said Monday it had asked the Russian ambassador to leave the country, just hours after a similar move by fellow Baltic state Estonia.
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0

"The ambassador of Russia shall leave by February 24, 2023," Latvia's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would also withdraw its ambassador from Moscow.

Latvia's foreign ministry said it had notified Russia's ambassador of its decision "to lower the level of its diplomatic representation in Russia to that of charge d'affaire."

The decision came hours after Estonia said it would expel the Russian ambassador from Tallinn in retaliation for Moscow's expulsion of the Estonian ambassador.

"We stand by the principle of parity in relations with Russia," the Estonian ministry of foreign affairs tweeted in English, adding that the Russian ambassador would have to depart at the same time as his Estonian counterpart, ordered by Moscow to leave on February 7.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Monday it downgraded its diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing the Baltic country of "total Russophobia."

The measures come after Estonia drastically reduced staff levels at Russia's embassy in Tallinn, Moscow's statement said.

"Russia's steps will not deter us from providing continued support to Ukraine," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a tweet following the tit-for-tat response from Tallinn.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Top ﻿
     