﻿
News / World

Olympic Movement to donate 1 mln USD to Turkey, Syria

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0
IOC, the Olympic Council of Asia, the European Olympic Committees and the Olympic Refuge Foundation will donate US$1 million to Turkey and Syria.
Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) will donate one million U.S. dollars to the Olympic community affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the IOC announced on Friday.

"I have spoken to the NOC president of Türkiye and the NOC president of Syria, and have heard from them about the impact the earthquake has had on many members of the Olympic community," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"Our first-response emergency assistance in Türkiye will be channeled through the Olympic Refuge Foundation and their partners on site. In Syria, we will work with international NGOs and UN agencies that are able to access the affected areas," Bach added.

The IOC also announced the ORF will use the funds, which were originally planned to support the Sport for Solidarity program, for humanitarian assistance, including food, clothes and blankets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     