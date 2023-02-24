﻿
News / World

New Zealand creates new recovery visa to support cyclone, flooding rebuild

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
"The Recovery Visa means overseas specialists needed to support the recovery efforts can come here immediately," Immigration Minister Michael Wood said on Friday.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0

New Zealand has created a new Recovery Visa category to help bring in the additional specialist workers needed to support rebuild efforts in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland flooding, the country's worst natural disasters in decades.

"The Recovery Visa means overseas specialists needed to support the recovery efforts can come here immediately," Immigration Minister Michael Wood said on Friday.

In the short term, experts such as insurance assessors, infrastructure and utilities engineers and technicians, heavy machinery operators and debris removal workers are needed, Wood said.

"The visa covers the mix of workers needed for clean-up and recovery, including construction workers," he said, adding applications opened on Friday and the visa will last for up to six months. The fee will be refunded for successful applicants, making it free for those who come here.

Recovery Visa applications will be prioritized by Immigration New Zealand, with the aim of processing an application within a week of receiving it, he said.

Similar visa pathways were used for the responses to the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, the minister said, adding global workforce shortages mean the visa may not see as many applicants as in the past.

New Zealand declared a state of national emergency on February 14, the third time in the country's history, due to the devastating weather event which caused widespread power outages, flight cancellations and school closures on the North Island.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Visa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     