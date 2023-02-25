﻿
News / World

Interview: RCEP opens new opportunities for win-win cooperation, says Philippine envoy

Xinhua
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
The Philippines will embrace new opportunities to foster economic growth from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.
Xinhua
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0

The Philippines will embrace new opportunities to foster economic growth from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Philippine envoy to China has said.

"It's like an opening of a door to competition. However, there will be challenges among players and business people. But as everybody says, there is also an opportunity every time there is a challenge," Benito Techico, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos' special envoy to China for trade, investments, and tourism told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Philippine Senate ratified RCEP on Feb. 21, a massive free trade agreement involving Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

It is the world's largest free trade area representing 30 percent of the global gross domestic product.

Philippine officials said RCEP covers roughly 50.4 percent of the Philippines' export markets, 67.3 percent of the country's import sources, and 58 percent of foreign direct investment.

According to Techico, Philippine consumers will reap tangible benefits from competitions brought by the RCEP member countries. Preferential import tariffs for Philippine exports, such as agricultural and tourism products, would also give the Southeast Asian country more access to bigger markets.

"I think joining RCEP will encourage local businessmen to be more innovative. There will probably be new industries and innovations that would arise from the new generations," Techico said.

He stressed the need for the Philippines to fully use its geographic dividend as a strategic location in Asia to attract more foreign investment in manufacturing and logistics.

"Technically, we have more access in terms of logistics. We could have more opportunities because those factories or the regional investors might want to take advantage of the country's location and set up a regional logistic hub in Asia," Techico said.

As the newly-appointed special envoy to China for trade, investments, and tourism, he believed RCEP catalyzes long-term trade and investment growth between the Philippines and China.

"I would expect more guidance or support from China in terms of coming up with manufacturing facilities and investment. Moreover, if there are more partnerships between Philippine farmers and the Chinese technology provider, it will be great for agriculture," he said.

Economic and trade cooperation between the Philippines and China has yielded fruitful results in recent years.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, by the end of 2021, China had been the Philippines' largest trading partner for six consecutive years and had emerged as the Philippines' second-largest export destination.

For the first 11 months of 2022, the bilateral trade volume hit 80.41 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.3 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     