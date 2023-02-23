7.2-magnitude quake hits Tajikistan: CENC
09:23 UTC+8, 2023-02-23 0
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan at 8:37am Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 37.98 degrees north latitude and 73.29 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
